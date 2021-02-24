Overview

Dr. Robert Shedden, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Shedden works at Shedden Healthcare in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.