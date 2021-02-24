See All Family Doctors in Dothan, AL
Dr. Robert Shedden, DO

Family Medicine
3.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Shedden, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Shedden works at Shedden Healthcare in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Shedden Healthcare
    1369 W Main St # 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 702-9445
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital
  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Postoperative Pain
Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis

Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Muskuloskeletal Problems Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 24, 2021
    Dr. Shedden is very knowledgable in every aspect of medicine; from what I understand he was an emergency room doctor for over 20 years. He is very thorough and answers questions without being rushed. I feel very comfortable with his medical treatment, passion for medicine and his patients. I am very thankful that I am one of his patients. He goes above and beyond any physician I have ever seen. I have had Chronic Pain since 2006 and he does not judge you but treats you and your medical conditions. Most doctors are in and out in 3 minutes, but not this physician. He truly wants to assist me in not just improving my pain, but my total health.
    Dancing In the Rain — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Shedden, DO

    Family Medicine
    44 years of experience
    English
    1144284951
    Education & Certifications

    Physical Therapy Program
    Doctors Hospital
    A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Northwestern State College, Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Shedden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shedden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shedden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shedden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shedden works at Shedden Healthcare in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Shedden’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shedden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shedden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shedden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shedden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.