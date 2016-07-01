Overview of Dr. Robert Shelton, MD

Dr. Robert Shelton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Shelton works at Leslie Shelton Md in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.