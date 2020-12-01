Overview of Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM

Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from College Of Podiatric Med & Surgery and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Excelsior Springs Hospital and Ray County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shemwell works at Robert A. Shemwell, DPM in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.