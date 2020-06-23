Overview

Dr. Robert Shepler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Shepler works at Warren Clinic Family Medicine - Muskogee Xavier Building - Muskogee, OK in Muskogee, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.