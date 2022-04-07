See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Robert Sheppard, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.9 (80)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Sheppard, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in St Petersburg, FL. 

Dr. Sheppard works at The Heart and Vascular Institute of Florida in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Heart Institute
    6006 49th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2631
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Complete Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Emergency Cardioversion Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Left Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Right Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 07, 2022
    My husband had 2 heart ablations previously with a different EP doctor that were both unsuccessful. Dr. Sheppard went in and found the problem quickly and said the other doctor was in the wrong spot! He is personable and knows what he is doing! Great cardiologist, I highly recommend him.
    Christine M — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Sheppard, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1578525937
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • State University Of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Sheppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheppard works at The Heart and Vascular Institute of Florida in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sheppard’s profile.

    Dr. Sheppard has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheppard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

