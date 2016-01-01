Dr. Shogry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Shogry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Shogry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Weirton Medical Center.
Bethel Park Office2000 Oxford Dr Ste 305, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 942-7900
St. Clair Health-cardiology1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 7400, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-7780
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Weirton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
About Dr. Robert Shogry, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shogry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shogry has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shogry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shogry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shogry.
