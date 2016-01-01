Dr. Robert Shorr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shorr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Shorr, MD
Dr. Robert Shorr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shorr's Office Locations
Shorr Smith and Hurst Mds501 E Hardy St Ste 210, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Shorr, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1447202775
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shorr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shorr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shorr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shorr.
