Dr. Robert Shoss, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (44)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Shoss, MD is a Dermatologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rosacea and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2 Executive Park Drive Stuyves Plz, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 482-8631
  2. 2
    Albany Dermatology
    2 Executive Park Dr Ste 7, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 482-8631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 08, 2021
    Excellent. On annual visit a melanoma was revealed. A biopsy was taken immediately. Dr. Shoss called me on a weekend with the positive results. He was helping and reassuring. He referred me to MD who specializes in soft tissue tumors. Dr. Shoss called me again at least twice before and after excision. Office staff is busy, but always efficient, professional and friendly.
    Kathie — Dec 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Robert Shoss, MD
    About Dr. Robert Shoss, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710918255
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
    • Bexar Co Tchg Hosp
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • Dermatology
