Dr. Robert Shugart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shugart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shugart, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Shugart, MD
Dr. Robert Shugart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and Sturgis Hospital.
Dr. Shugart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shugart's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Parial Eye Physicians207 N Townline Rd, Lagrange, IN 46761 Directions (800) 566-5659Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
C & H Care Center410 N Willowbrook Rd, Coldwater, MI 49036 Directions (800) 566-5659
-
4
Angola Physical Therapy Inc.3270 Intertech Dr, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 668-7424
- 5 306 E Maumee St Ste 7, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (800) 566-5659
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
- Sturgis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shugart?
As most I was apprehensive about back surgery. Dr. Shugart listened to my concerns and answered all questions I had. He put my mind at ease. I never waited long at my appointments, and the nurses and staff were friendly and helpful. The surgery went great and I thankful I chose Dr. Shugart. I would and will recommend him to anyone having spine issues.
About Dr. Robert Shugart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1679576656
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco Spine Institute
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shugart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shugart accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shugart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shugart works at
Dr. Shugart has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shugart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shugart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shugart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shugart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shugart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.