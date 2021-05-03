See All Ophthalmologists in Powell, TN
Dr. Robert Shuler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (44)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Shuler, MD

Dr. Robert Shuler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Shuler works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN, Morristown, TN, Harriman, TN, Sevierville, TN, Knoxville, TN, Oak Ridge, TN and Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shuler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Eye Center
    7800 Conner Rd, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Maryville
    628 SMITHVIEW DR, Maryville, TN 37803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  3. 3
    Morristown
    3101 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  4. 4
    Harriman
    1855 Tanner Way Ste 120, Harriman, TN 37748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 569-6822
  5. 5
    Sevierville
    1017 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  6. 6
    Southeastern Retina Associates
    1124 E Weisgarber Rd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  7. 7
    University Eye Specialists P.c.
    140 Capital Dr Fl 2, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  8. 8
    Chapman Commons
    4536 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  9. 9
    Oak Ridge
    575 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 202, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  10. 10
    Crossville
    1051 Genesis Rd # 103, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    About Dr. Robert Shuler, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Shuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shuler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shuler has seen patients for Macular Hole, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.