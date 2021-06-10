Dr. Robert Shultz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shultz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Shultz, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from Kirksville College of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Shultz works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Services2572 W State Road 426 Ste 1000, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 502-0306
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shultz?
I have been a patient for over 10 + years! Dr. Shultz is amazing!! Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Robert Shultz, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1396734943
Education & Certifications
- CCOMI Midwestern University
- Metropolitan Medical Center
- Metropolitan Medical Center
- Kirksville College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shultz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shultz works at
Dr. Shultz has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.