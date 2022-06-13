Dr. Robert Shurmur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shurmur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shurmur, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Shurmur, DO
Dr. Robert Shurmur, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Battle Creek, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital and Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
Dr. Shurmur works at
Dr. Shurmur's Office Locations
Bronson Rheumatology Specialists - Battle Creek (A Bronson Battle Creek Hospital facility)363 Fremont St Ste 208, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Directions (269) 245-8208Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shurmur is an amazing Rheumatologist who I highly recommend. He spends time with his patients and explains all procedures, medications, and other treatments. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Shurmur, DO
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477622264
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Dr. Shurmur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shurmur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shurmur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shurmur has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shurmur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shurmur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shurmur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shurmur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shurmur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.