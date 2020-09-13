Overview of Dr. Robert Sickler Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Sickler Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Sickler Jr works at Texas Pain Consultant in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.