Dr. Robert Sikora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sikora, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Med and Science/Chicago Med School North Chicago Il and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Locations
Fredericksburg Office1708 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 899-1991
Woodbridge Office2296 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 670-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sikora and his staff are outstanding! They are very personal and professional every time. They really take the time to understand what is going on with you and not rush you through an appointment. When I first adopted my daughter, she was frequently sick. Dr. Sikora was able to get her to a point where is she is well and our visits are check ups. Hands down - they are the best!
About Dr. Robert Sikora, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447254263
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University Med Ctr
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Med and Science/Chicago Med School North Chicago Il
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
