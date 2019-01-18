See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Robert Sikora, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.7 (17)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Sikora, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Med and Science/Chicago Med School North Chicago Il and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Sikora works at Virginia Center For Allergy and Asth in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fredericksburg Office
    1708 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 899-1991
  2. 2
    Woodbridge Office
    2296 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 670-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2019
    Dr. Sikora and his staff are outstanding! They are very personal and professional every time. They really take the time to understand what is going on with you and not rush you through an appointment. When I first adopted my daughter, she was frequently sick. Dr. Sikora was able to get her to a point where is she is well and our visits are check ups. Hands down - they are the best!
    Rhondra — Jan 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Robert Sikora, MD
    About Dr. Robert Sikora, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447254263
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Med and Science/Chicago Med School North Chicago Il
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sikora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sikora has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

