Dr. Robert Silich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Silich, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Silich, MD
Dr. Robert Silich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Silich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Silich's Office Locations
-
1
Robert Silich MD121A E 83RD ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 628-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silich?
Dr. Silich was recommended by my cardiac surgeon as a plastic surgeon to close up after open heart surgery. Before the surgery he was able to ease my fears by explaining everything in detail. I could not have hoped for better explanations or more empathetic responses. He is very thorough with his follow-ups and has excellent bedside manners. His staff is very supportive and personable. My scar is healing very well and soon will be barely visible. I am grateful for Dr.Silich's great work and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Silich, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104853910
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silich works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Silich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.