Dr. Robert Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Silver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Silver, MD
Dr. Robert Silver, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Children's Hospitals and Clinics Of Mn, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver's Office Locations
-
1
Minneapolis Otolaryngology, P.A.6525 France Ave S Ste 325, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-4595
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospitals and Clinics Of Mn
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- PreferredOne
- Principal Financial Group
- SelectCare
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silver?
Got me on cefdinir and years of sinus issues were defeated. Started me on a rinsing regiment with liquid steroids in my saline rinse. I haven’t been sick once this winter. Great tips on other aspects of ENT care. He’s a true practitioner.
About Dr. Robert Silver, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1295879567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Chicago
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.