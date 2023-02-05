Overview of Dr. Robert Silver, MD

Dr. Robert Silver, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Children's Hospitals and Clinics Of Mn, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Silver works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialty Care of Minnesota in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.