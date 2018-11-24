Dr. Robert Silvera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Silvera, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Silvera, MD
Dr. Robert Silvera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WURZBURG / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Silvera's Office Locations
-
1
Physimed800 Zeagler Dr Ste 610, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 325-8525
-
2
Physicians Pain Center105 Southpark Blvd Ste C300, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (386) 325-8525
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Dr..awesome staff...highly reccomend
About Dr. Robert Silvera, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1235113515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WURZBURG / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Silvera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvera accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silvera has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silvera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silvera speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvera.
