Dr. Robert Simon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.
Urology Center Of Englewood300 Grand Ave Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 816-1900
- 2 160 Pehle Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (201) 503-9100
Pascack Valley Hospital250 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 503-9100
New Jersey Urology663 Palisade Ave Ste 304, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 Directions (201) 313-1933
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
I left a rave review about Dr. Simon earlier but I was remiss in not specifically mentioning his wonderful staff. When you're dealing with a possible bad health situation with a kind, caring and responsible staff it makes all the difference in the world. You can expect your questions answered and phone calls to be returned in a timely manner. They go above and beyond in every situation. From prescriptions to surgery scheduling and test results they are the absolute BEST!!! You will be in caring hands with Dr. Simon and his staff.
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992901052
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.