See All Neurosurgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Robert Simons, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Simons, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (27)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Simons, MD

Dr. Robert Simons, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Simons works at Robert Lewis Simons, MD in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Levy, MD
Dr. Mark Levy, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Simons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Lewis Simons, MD
    1510 E HERNDON AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Simons?

    Aug 02, 2019
    On 7/23/19 I was dropped off at the wrong address, using a walker in 106 degree weather. Overcome by heat and stress I went into Dr. Simons office where I met one of his staff, Jessica. She located the correct location of my appointment and when I indicated there was no way I could cover the distance of 2 long blocks she found a wheelchair and pushed me the entire distance. She graciously declined my offer of a gratuity saying it was her "pleasure" to be of help. What an exceptional kindness! Words cannot express my appreciation and gratitude. If she is an example of the quality of staff in this office, patients should be flooding to this office. 5 stars is not enough. How about 10
    Dr. Betty Jarman — Aug 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Simons, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Simons, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simons to family and friends

    Dr. Simons' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Simons

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Simons, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Simons, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528175940
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Oreg
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simons works at Robert Lewis Simons, MD in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Simons’s profile.

    Dr. Simons has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Simons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Simons, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.