Overview

Dr. Robert Simpson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Simpson works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.