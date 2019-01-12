Dr. Robert Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Simpson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Simpson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4085
-
2
Saint Francis Medical Group1000 Asylum Ave Ste 4307, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4085
-
3
Hughston Clinic - Fort Walton341 Racetrack Rd NW Ste B, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 226-8112
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Choice Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
7/31/16 OPEN DISLOCATION OF RIGHT ANKLE. NURSES PREPARED ME TO BE AN AMPUTEE DUE TO CARNAGE OF INJURY. I AGREED I WOULD BE AN AMPUTEE! THEN DOCTOR SIMPSON WALKS INTO MY PREPARATION ROOM AND PROMISED ME 3 THINGS. MY ANKLE WILL BE ATTACHED, U WILL WALK AND SURF AGAIN. IN 1ST SURGERY AFTERS 2 HOURS HE DUG IN & ONE NERVE UNTOUCHED. WITH THAT NERVE HE SAVED MY ANKLE AND HE KEPT HIS PROMISES. HIS STAFF ROCKS! NOLAN ROCKS! MARLEY MONDAYS ROCK. MY FAVORITE DOC ROCKS! GRATEFUL EVERYDAY FOR ALL OF YOU!!
About Dr. Robert Simpson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093738171
Education & Certifications
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Tibia and Fibula Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.