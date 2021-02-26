Dr. Sing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Sing, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Sing, DO
Dr. Robert Sing, DO is an Emergency Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Emergency Sports Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Dr. Sing works at
Dr. Sing's Office Locations
Springfield Sports Emergency Medical Corporation166 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 328-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Thoroughly professional and great bedside manner. Known Dr. since my early days as a cop in Philadelphia. (41 years). All the officers would see him in the area. We only would use the best. His staff is wonderful. Kathy, who kinda runs everything, is a sweetheart. Great Physical Therapy section. I highly recommend the Drs. and nurses.
About Dr. Robert Sing, DO
- Emergency Sports Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1598853301
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sing works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sing.
