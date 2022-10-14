Dr. Robert Singal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Singal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Singal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Cardiopulmonary Associates333 NW 70th Ave Ste 116, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 581-6041
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Very compassionate and thorough. Works well with my other Doctors. Always answers all my questions and my entire family has full trust in Dr. Singal. Returns calls asap. I would rate this doctor as high as possible and if you want a great DOCTOR, my family and I recommend Dr. Singal. You can’t find better!!
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275504847
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Singal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singal speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Singal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.