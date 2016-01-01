Dr. Robert Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Singer, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Singer, MD
Dr. Robert Singer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group5340 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 339-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical School
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
