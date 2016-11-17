See All Plastic Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Robert Singer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (20)
Map Pin Small La Jolla, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Singer, MD

Dr. Robert Singer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Rigshospital & Kommuneshospital

Dr. Singer works at Robert Singer Inc in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Singer Inc
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 100, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 455-0290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 17, 2016
    Dr. Singer is very professional and superbly skilled! My results are incredibly natural looking and I couldn't be happier!! The office staff and nurses treat you like family and I always felt very comfortable. Highly recommend!!
    Mission Viejo, CA — Nov 17, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Singer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518027911
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rigshospital &amp; Kommuneshospital
    Residency
    • Santa Barbara Cottage &amp;amp; Genl Hosps|Stanford Med Ctr|Vanderbilt
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singer works at Robert Singer Inc in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singer’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

