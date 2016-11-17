Dr. Robert Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Singer, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Singer, MD
Dr. Robert Singer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Rigshospital & Kommuneshospital
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
Robert Singer Inc9834 Genesee Ave Ste 100, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 455-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singer is very professional and superbly skilled! My results are incredibly natural looking and I couldn't be happier!! The office staff and nurses treat you like family and I always felt very comfortable. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Robert Singer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rigshospital & Kommuneshospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage &amp; Genl Hosps|Stanford Med Ctr|Vanderbilt
- Plastic Surgery
