Overview

Dr. Robert Singer, MD is a Dermatologist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Singer works at Singer Dermatology in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.