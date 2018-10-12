Overview of Dr. Robert Siniakowicz, MD

Dr. Robert Siniakowicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE JULIANA MARCHLEWSKIEGO and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Siniakowicz works at Hamilton Medical Group in Trenton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.