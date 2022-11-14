Dr. Robert Siragusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siragusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Siragusa, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Siragusa, MD is a Dermatologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates Skin and Cancer Center1900 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 769-7546
Chipley Office877 3rd St Ste 3, Chipley, FL 32428 Directions (855) 769-7546
Marianna Office3025 6th St, Marianna, FL 32446 Directions (850) 769-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siragusa treated an infected cyst (abscess) I developed. Took care of it on my first visit, it healed perfect. There is simply no substitute for experience, highly recommended.
About Dr. Robert Siragusa, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med Coll/Met Hosp Ctr, Dermatology Metropolitan Hosp Ctr, Dermatology Metropolitan Hosp Ctr, General Surgery
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Fordham University
- Dermatology
Dr. Siragusa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siragusa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siragusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siragusa has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siragusa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Siragusa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siragusa.
