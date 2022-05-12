Overview of Dr. Robert Sisk, MD

Dr. Robert Sisk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Sisk works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Edgewood, KY, Crestview Hills, KY and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Dystrophy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.