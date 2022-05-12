Dr. Robert Sisk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sisk, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Sisk, MD
Dr. Robert Sisk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Sisk's Office Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
Cincinnati Eye Institute580 S Loop Rd Ste 100, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (502) 852-5466
Cincinnati Eye Institute465 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-9000
Cincinnati Eye Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 5200 Fl 5, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7292
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sisk is an outstanding doctor and surgeon. I would definitely recommend him to anyone. He spends a lot of time explaining what he is going to do. I would not hesitate to see him in the future, if the need arises.
About Dr. Robert Sisk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063614089
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- University Hospital
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sisk has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Dystrophy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisk.
