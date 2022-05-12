See All Ophthalmologists in Blue Ash, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Sisk, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (127)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Sisk, MD

Dr. Robert Sisk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. Sisk works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Edgewood, KY, Crestview Hills, KY and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Dystrophy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sisk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash
    1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-5133
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    580 S Loop Rd Ste 100, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 852-5466
  3. 3
    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    465 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-9000
  4. 4
    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 5200 Fl 5, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Hole
Retinal Dystrophy
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Retinal Dystrophy
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 12, 2022
    Dr. Sisk is an outstanding doctor and surgeon. I would definitely recommend him to anyone. He spends a lot of time explaining what he is going to do. I would not hesitate to see him in the future, if the need arises.
    Doug — May 12, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Sisk, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063614089
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    • University Hospital
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Sisk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sisk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sisk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sisk has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Dystrophy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

