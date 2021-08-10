Overview

Dr. Robert Skalicky, DO is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O., and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Skalicky works at Modern Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Newtown, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.