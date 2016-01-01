Dr. Robert Skotnicki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skotnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Skotnicki, DO
Dr. Robert Skotnicki, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They completed their fellowship with Deborah Heart/Lung Ctr
Dr. Skotnicki works at
1
Pinnacle Cardiovascular Institute2808 OLD POST RD, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 920-4400
2
Pinnacle Cardiovascular Institute900 Century Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 920-4400
3
The Villages Surgery Center2955 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 674-8700
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Cardiology
- English
- 1215930334
- Deborah Heart/Lung Ctr
- John F Kennedy Ctr
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
