Dr. Robert Skrokov, MD
Dr. Robert Skrokov, MD is a Dermatologist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Bay Shore332 E MAIN ST, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is very kind and gentle! I have recommended him to several friends and they all loved him!
About Dr. Robert Skrokov, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, Dermatology Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
