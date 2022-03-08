Overview

Dr. Robert Skrokov, MD is a Dermatologist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine.



Dr. Skrokov works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.