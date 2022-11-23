Dr. Robert Slater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Slater, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Slater, MD
Dr. Robert Slater, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Slater's Office Locations
Peter N. Sfakianos M.d. Inc.1580 Creekside Dr Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 984-4500
Mercy Hospital of Folsom1650 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (800) 677-4491
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slater?
I liked him right off. He was right to the point and I could see he was intelligent and professional. My son has a wrist tear injury from a slip and fall at work. My son is deaf and Dr. Slater was patient and kind with him plus giving me ample time to interpret for my son. His plan to fix my son's wrist was right on target and I have no doubt he will do a very good repair. My son and I both felt comfortable and relieved that his outcome with surgery will be a positive one. I give him 4 stars and would give him 5 if he lived in Redding(though not his fault) as we have to drive 2 1/2 hrs to see him but we feel it is worth it now. We also liked his office staff and they even gave us driving directions for our return home . Thank you Dr. Slater and we look forward to your professional help. John Arkeder and his Mom Janice.
About Dr. Robert Slater, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1427136183
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Uc Davis
- Orthopaedic Surgery University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slater has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slater speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Slater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.