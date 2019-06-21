Overview of Dr. Robert Sloan Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Sloan Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.



Dr. Sloan Jr works at Community Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.