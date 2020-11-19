See All Vascular Surgeons in Provo, UT
Vascular Surgery
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Smilanich, MD

Dr. Robert Smilanich, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Smilanich works at Utah Vascular Center in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smilanich's Office Locations

    Utah Vascular Center
    395 W Cougar Blvd Fl 5 Bldg 4, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5952

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 19, 2020
    Was taken care of quickly and with care during my appointment. Very good staff. Took all the time I needed to answer my questions and to explain things. Never felt hurried.
    SusAnn — Nov 19, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Smilanich, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Penn St University Hershey Med Center
    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Smilanich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smilanich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smilanich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smilanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smilanich works at Utah Vascular Center in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Smilanich’s profile.

    Dr. Smilanich has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smilanich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smilanich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smilanich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smilanich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smilanich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

