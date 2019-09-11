Overview of Dr. Robert Smith, DPM

Dr. Robert Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longmont, CO. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Smith works at The Colorado Foot And Ankle Clinic in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.