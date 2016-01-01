Overview

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Armuchee, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Armuchee in Armuchee, GA with other offices in Rome, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.