Dr. Robert Smith, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Smith, MD

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Smith works at LasikPlus in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    Lasikplus of Texas P.A.
    2108 Dallas Pkwy Ste 206, Plano, TX 75093

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 10, 2016
    Argyle, TX — Sep 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Smith's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Smith

    About Dr. Robert Smith, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Cornea/Refractive Surgery-Emory University
    Ophthalmology-Wilford Hall Med Center
    Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
    University of Michigan Medical School
    Usaf Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

