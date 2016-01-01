Overview of Dr. Robert Smith, MD

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Methodist Neurological Institute in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.