Dr. Robert Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Smith, MD
Dr. Robert Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Warrenton Clinic52 W Shirley Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-9220Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gainesville Clinic14370 Lee Hwy Ste 102, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (540) 347-9220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen him for years. He's repaired both my knees and has always provided me all my choices and I especially like how involved he was in my PT/recovery. I've recommended him to others who have spoken highly of him.
About Dr. Robert Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1548455504
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
