Overview

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER GASTROENTEROLOGY NUTRITION in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.