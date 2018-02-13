Dr. Robert Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Smith, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Smith, DPM
Dr. Robert Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Robert S. Smith3715 Main St Ste 306, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 373-1775
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Quick in & out professional doctor who was more than helpful! Highly reccomend.
About Dr. Robert Smith, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811981749
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
