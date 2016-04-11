Dr. Robert Snitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Snitzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Snitzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Heart & Vascular5401 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 101, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snitzer is outstanding, he made me feel confident that my procedure would turn out well and he is very professional.
About Dr. Robert Snitzer, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225037252
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
