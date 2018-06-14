See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Robert Snow, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.2 (36)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Snow, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.

Dr. Snow works at Ultimate Bariatrics in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX, Trophy Club, TX and Hurst, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ultimate Bariatrics
    2501 Parkview Dr Ste 560, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 850-1100
  2. 2
    Texas Urology
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 105, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 850-1100
  3. 3
    Hurst Office
    2800 E Highway 114 Ste 350, Trophy Club, TX 76262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 520-5411
  4. 4
    Hurst Office
    1717 Precinct Line Rd Ste 204, Hurst, TX 76054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 520-5411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 14, 2018
    Lots a research. He is the best out there.
    Jun 14, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Snow, DO

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023067485
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dallas/Fort Worth Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
