Dr. Robert Snow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Snow, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Snow, MD
Dr. Robert Snow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Snow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Snow's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Surgery55 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snow?
I’ve had two surgeries with Dr Snow and I find him to be a true professional and certainly knowledgeable. He won’t suggest anything that is not necessary
About Dr. Robert Snow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1679675300
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snow works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Snow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.