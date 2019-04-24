Dr. Snowden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Snowden, MD
Dr. Robert Snowden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Wilkinson Snowden Otolaryngology Consultants P.A.14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 268-5366
Baptist Medical Center South14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 271-6000
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I will be recommending Dr. Snowden to anyone who needs an ENT. He is patient and thorough, and his explanation of what would happen during and after my septoplasty and accompanying sinus surgery was absolutely accurate. If anything, I was pleasantly surprised afterward that I had less bleeding and pain than anticipated. All of the staff at his office that I encountered was kind and extremely professional. I knew I had made the right choice for a surgeon when two of the nurses at the hospital told me that he is the best.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376545152
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Snowden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snowden has seen patients for Laryngitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snowden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Snowden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snowden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.