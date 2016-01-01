Dr. Robert Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Snyder, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Snyder, MD
Dr. Robert Snyder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Firsthealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital, Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, Scotland Memorial Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
Pinehurst Neurology PA1 Page Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- Scotland Memorial Hospital
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Snyder, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841256351
Education & Certifications
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
