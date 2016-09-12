See All Podiatrists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Robert Solomon, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Florham Park, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Robert Solomon, DPM

Dr. Robert Solomon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Michaels Hospital

Dr. Solomon works at Robert E. Solomon, D.P.M. in Florham Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solomon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert E.solomon,d.p.m.
    131 Columbia Tpke Ste 2B, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 377-2770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Solomon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366438442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Michaels Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon works at Robert E. Solomon, D.P.M. in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Solomon’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.