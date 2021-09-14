Overview of Dr. Robert Solomon, MD

Dr. Robert Solomon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roselle Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Solomon works at Roselle Park Medical Associates in Roselle Park, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.