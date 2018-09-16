Overview of Dr. Robert Somer, MD

Dr. Robert Somer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Somer works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.