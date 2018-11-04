Overview of Dr. Robert Sonnenburg, MD

Dr. Robert Sonnenburg, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.



Dr. Sonnenburg works at Baycare Clinic Ear, Nose & Throat in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI and Two Rivers, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.